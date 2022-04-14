What is aiRight about?

aiRight is the world’s first complete system for AI x NFT x DeFi. Users can generate AI NFTs, protect their origin with copyright issuance, trade and tokenize unique artworks, and benefit from a comprehensive royalty mechanism for contributors on-chain.

What is today's price of aiRight (AIRI)?

The live price is ₹0.0062446618796388912000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.22%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of AIRI are in circulation?

The circulating supply of AIRI is 1277923817.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own aiRight?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of AIRI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of aiRight today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹7970302.46814013920000, positioning aiRight at rank #7188 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is AIRI being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of aiRight?

The recent price movement of -0.22% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,AI Agents,Oraichain Ecosystem,AI Applications, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.