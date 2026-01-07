AIxBET is an autonomous AI-powered Smart Money Terminal built specifically for prediction markets. It combines on-chain data intelligence, AI analytics, and automated trading execution to give users a transparent and profitable edge. The platform tracks top-performing wallets and identifies Smart Money behavior, allowing users to analyze real traders’ bet histories, daily PnL, and active market positions in real time. Our proprietary AI engine delivers daily signals with over 70% win rate, proven through live trading performance. Users can also copy-trade these strategies or join profit-sharing pools, earning up to 30% of profits automatically. Unlike traditional betting platforms, AIxBET operates fully on-chain—no house edge, no manipulation, just data-driven trading powered by decentralized transparency.