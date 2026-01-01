AIxBET Price ($AXB)
The live AIxBET ($AXB) price today is $ 0.00134644, with a 10.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current $AXB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00134644 per $AXB.
AIxBET currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 231,248, with a circulating supply of 171.61M $AXB. During the last 24 hours, $AXB traded between $ 0.00130974 (low) and $ 0.00150065 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00623622, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, $AXB moved +2.80% in the last hour and -10.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of AIxBET is $ 231.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $AXB is 171.61M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.35M.
+2.80%
-10.14%
-10.70%
-10.70%
During today, the price change of AIxBET to USD was $ -0.000152056924862374.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AIxBET to USD was $ +0.0001371040.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AIxBET to USD was $ -0.0004829056.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AIxBET to USD was $ -0.0010466162918584156.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000152056924862374
|-10.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001371040
|+10.18%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004829056
|-35.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0010466162918584156
|-43.73%
In 2040, the price of AIxBET could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
AIxBET is an autonomous AI-powered Smart Money Terminal built specifically for prediction markets. It combines on-chain data intelligence, AI analytics, and automated trading execution to give users a transparent and profitable edge. The platform tracks top-performing wallets and identifies Smart Money behavior, allowing users to analyze real traders’ bet histories, daily PnL, and active market positions in real time. Our proprietary AI engine delivers daily signals with over 70% win rate, proven through live trading performance. Users can also copy-trade these strategies or join profit-sharing pools, earning up to 30% of profits automatically. Unlike traditional betting platforms, AIxBET operates fully on-chain—no house edge, no manipulation, just data-driven trading powered by decentralized transparency.
What is the current price of AIxBET?
AIxBET is trading at ₹0.121594218509144500000, experiencing a price movement of -10.14% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of AIxBET is ₹0.563180162020659750000, while the ATL is ₹0.088258849775089875000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of $AXB today?
The market capitalization sits at ₹20883529.7835794000000, placing the asset at rank #5848 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is AIxBET's market participation?
The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with $AXB.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 171613869.34072417 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does AIxBET fall under?
AIxBET is part of the Base Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact $AXB's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables $AXB to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
