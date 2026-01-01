AIxBET Price Today

The live AIxBET ($AXB) price today is $ 0.00134644, with a 10.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current $AXB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00134644 per $AXB.

AIxBET currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 231,248, with a circulating supply of 171.61M $AXB. During the last 24 hours, $AXB traded between $ 0.00130974 (low) and $ 0.00150065 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00623622, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $AXB moved +2.80% in the last hour and -10.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AIxBET ($AXB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 231.25K$ 231.25K $ 231.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.35M$ 1.35M $ 1.35M Circulation Supply 171.61M 171.61M 171.61M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

