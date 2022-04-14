Discover key insights into aixrp (AIXRP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

aixrp (AIXRP) Information

A significant portion of $aixrp holdings is dedicated to rewarding community members who produce high-quality content—ranging from in-depth articles, tutorials, and analyses to creative projects and social-media posts that explore $aixrp applications and the wider XRPL ecosystem.

AI-driven evaluation mechanisms will surface and assess top contributions, enabling automated and equitable distribution of $aixrp rewards. This establishes a merit-based SocialFi model in which value flows directly to creators, bypassing centralized platform gatekeepers.

The XRPL’s combination of rapid settlement times, minimal transaction fees, native decentralized exchange functionality, and proven scalability provides an ideal on-chain framework for transparent, cost-effective reward distribution and sustainable community growth.