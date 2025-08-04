aixrp Price (AIXRP)
aixrp (AIXRP) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 262.50K USD. AIXRP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AIXRP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIXRP price information.
During today, the price change of aixrp to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aixrp to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aixrp to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aixrp to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of aixrp: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.17%
+5.10%
-8.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A significant portion of $aixrp holdings is dedicated to rewarding community members who produce high-quality content—ranging from in-depth articles, tutorials, and analyses to creative projects and social-media posts that explore $aixrp applications and the wider XRPL ecosystem. AI-driven evaluation mechanisms will surface and assess top contributions, enabling automated and equitable distribution of $aixrp rewards. This establishes a merit-based SocialFi model in which value flows directly to creators, bypassing centralized platform gatekeepers. The XRPL’s combination of rapid settlement times, minimal transaction fees, native decentralized exchange functionality, and proven scalability provides an ideal on-chain framework for transparent, cost-effective reward distribution and sustainable community growth.
