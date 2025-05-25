Akuma Inu Price (AKUMA)
The live price of Akuma Inu (AKUMA) today is 0.0000059 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.93M USD. AKUMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Akuma Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Akuma Inu price change within the day is -4.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 666.67B USD
Get real-time price updates of the AKUMA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AKUMA price information.
During today, the price change of Akuma Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Akuma Inu to USD was $ +0.0000004391.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Akuma Inu to USD was $ -0.0000021238.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Akuma Inu to USD was $ -0.000010527331232321814.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.77%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000004391
|+7.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000021238
|-35.99%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000010527331232321814
|-64.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of Akuma Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-8.80%
-4.77%
-10.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AKUMA INU was born in BASE, the underground arena that has come to be known amongst crypto degens as "The Origin Pit". Forged in the frenzied fires of market volatility, AKUMA INU has emerged as the ultimate embodiment of the degen spirit - wild, unyielding, and relentless in the pursuit of crypto supremacy. Akuma Inu is here on Base chain, and he is here to stay. Come join us on our amazing journey!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AKUMA to VND
₫0.1512819
|1 AKUMA to AUD
A$0.000009027
|1 AKUMA to GBP
￡0.000004307
|1 AKUMA to EUR
€0.000005133
|1 AKUMA to USD
$0.0000059
|1 AKUMA to MYR
RM0.000024957
|1 AKUMA to TRY
₺0.000229392
|1 AKUMA to JPY
¥0.000841045
|1 AKUMA to RUB
₽0.000468873
|1 AKUMA to INR
₹0.000501913
|1 AKUMA to IDR
Rp0.095161277
|1 AKUMA to KRW
₩0.008060108
|1 AKUMA to PHP
₱0.000326506
|1 AKUMA to EGP
￡E.0.000294292
|1 AKUMA to BRL
R$0.000033276
|1 AKUMA to CAD
C$0.000008083
|1 AKUMA to BDT
৳0.000718856
|1 AKUMA to NGN
₦0.009379938
|1 AKUMA to UAH
₴0.000244968
|1 AKUMA to VES
Bs0.0005546
|1 AKUMA to PKR
Rs0.001663328
|1 AKUMA to KZT
₸0.00301785
|1 AKUMA to THB
฿0.000192576
|1 AKUMA to TWD
NT$0.000176823
|1 AKUMA to AED
د.إ0.000021653
|1 AKUMA to CHF
Fr0.000004838
|1 AKUMA to HKD
HK$0.000046197
|1 AKUMA to MAD
.د.م0.000054221
|1 AKUMA to MXN
$0.000113516