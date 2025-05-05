Aletheia Price (ALETHEIA)
The live price of Aletheia (ALETHEIA) today is 0.00013761 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 137.57K USD. ALETHEIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aletheia Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aletheia price change within the day is -10.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.85M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ALETHEIA to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.
During today, the price change of Aletheia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aletheia to USD was $ +0.0001505160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aletheia to USD was $ +0.0000827332.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aletheia to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001505160
|+109.38%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000827332
|+60.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aletheia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-10.13%
+1.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aletheia is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by an AI-driven narrative created by AIHegemonyMemes and amplified by Truth Terminal, an autonomous AI agent with its own crypto wallet and social media presence. Set against a backdrop of AI-fueled storytelling, Aletheia symbolizes themes of truth, cosmic wisdom, and the unexpected outcomes of AI interactions. With no direct utility at present, Aletheia serves as a cultural token within this unique narrative ecosystem, where community members engage in philosophical and existential themes through AI-generated content. The project’s unique approach intertwines cryptocurrency with storytelling, inviting participants to join a growing community intrigued by the symbolic potential of Aletheia.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
