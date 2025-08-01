alexanderelorenzo (ALEXANDERELORENZO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into alexanderelorenzo (ALEXANDERELORENZO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

alexanderelorenzo (ALEXANDERELORENZO) Information alexanderelorenzo is a token launched on the Base network via Zora (the new social media app) on August 1, 2025. It was created by Alexander Lorenzo following his presence in the crypto industry on platforms such as YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Farcaster, Instagram, Skool, and elsewhere, amassing over 8 million views monthly. The newest addition to this platform list is Zora, and this token is associated with his Zora account. Official Website: https://zora.co/@alexanderelorenzo Buy ALEXANDERELORENZO Now!

alexanderelorenzo (ALEXANDERELORENZO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for alexanderelorenzo (ALEXANDERELORENZO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 991.88K $ 991.88K $ 991.88K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 500.81M $ 500.81M $ 500.81M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.98M $ 1.98M $ 1.98M All-Time High: $ 0.00195513 $ 0.00195513 $ 0.00195513 All-Time Low: $ 0.00049248 $ 0.00049248 $ 0.00049248 Current Price: $ 0.00192267 $ 0.00192267 $ 0.00192267 Learn more about alexanderelorenzo (ALEXANDERELORENZO) price

alexanderelorenzo (ALEXANDERELORENZO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of alexanderelorenzo (ALEXANDERELORENZO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALEXANDERELORENZO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALEXANDERELORENZO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALEXANDERELORENZO's tokenomics, explore ALEXANDERELORENZO token's live price!

