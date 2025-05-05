ALF TOKEN Price (ALF)
The live price of ALF TOKEN (ALF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.04M USD. ALF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ALF TOKEN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ALF TOKEN price change within the day is -0.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 63.09T USD
During today, the price change of ALF TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ALF TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ALF TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ALF TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+23.62%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ALF TOKEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.80%
-0.50%
+39.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ALF Token is a next-generation utility token designed to power a dynamic and community-driven ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, ALF Token introduces an innovative approach to decentralized finance (DeFi) by integrating sustainability, engagement, and real-world impact. At its core, ALF Token is not just another digital asset; it is the foundation of an interconnected network that rewards participation, enhances liquidity, and fosters long-term growth. Through its unique transaction tax mechanism, ALF ensures a balanced ecosystem by burning a portion of each transaction, redistributing rewards to holders, and allocating funds to meaningful causes. Beyond its technical capabilities, ALF Token embodies a vision of trust, transparency, and collective progress offering users a secure and engaging financial experience. By leveraging decentralized governance and advanced tokenomics, ALF empowers its community to drive decision-making and shape the future of digital finance.
