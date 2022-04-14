ALF TOKEN (ALF) Tokenomics
ALF Token is a next-generation utility token designed to power a dynamic and community-driven ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, ALF Token introduces an innovative approach to decentralized finance (DeFi) by integrating sustainability, engagement, and real-world impact.
At its core, ALF Token is not just another digital asset; it is the foundation of an interconnected network that rewards participation, enhances liquidity, and fosters long-term growth. Through its unique transaction tax mechanism, ALF ensures a balanced ecosystem by burning a portion of each transaction, redistributing rewards to holders, and allocating funds to meaningful causes.
Beyond its technical capabilities, ALF Token embodies a vision of trust, transparency, and collective progress offering users a secure and engaging financial experience. By leveraging decentralized governance and advanced tokenomics, ALF empowers its community to drive decision-making and shape the future of digital finance.
ALF TOKEN (ALF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ALF TOKEN (ALF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ALF TOKEN (ALF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ALF TOKEN (ALF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
