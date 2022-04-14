Alphakek Price Today

The live Alphakek (AIKEK) price today is $ 0.0087154, with a 11.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIKEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0087154 per AIKEK.

Alphakek currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,071,242, with a circulating supply of 237.32M AIKEK. During the last 24 hours, AIKEK traded between $ 0.00867623 (low) and $ 0.01013226 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.059969, while the all-time low was $ 0.00190911.

In short-term performance, AIKEK moved -6.40% in the last hour and -15.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Alphakek (AIKEK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.07M$ 2.07M $ 2.07M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.07M$ 2.07M $ 2.07M Circulation Supply 237.32M 237.32M 237.32M Total Supply 237,319,317.29878262 237,319,317.29878262 237,319,317.29878262

