The live Alphakek price today is 0.0087154 USD.AIKEK market cap is 2,071,242 USD. Track real-time AIKEK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Alphakek Price (AIKEK)

1 AIKEK to USD Live Price:

$0.00872878
$0.00872878
-11.00%1D
USD
Alphakek (AIKEK) Live Price Chart
Alphakek Price Today

The live Alphakek (AIKEK) price today is $ 0.0087154, with a 11.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIKEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0087154 per AIKEK.

Alphakek currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,071,242, with a circulating supply of 237.32M AIKEK. During the last 24 hours, AIKEK traded between $ 0.00867623 (low) and $ 0.01013226 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.059969, while the all-time low was $ 0.00190911.

In short-term performance, AIKEK moved -6.40% in the last hour and -15.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Alphakek (AIKEK) Market Information

$ 2.07M
$ 2.07M

--
--

$ 2.07M
$ 2.07M

237.32M
237.32M

237,319,317.29878262
237,319,317.29878262

The current Market Cap of Alphakek is $ 2.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIKEK is 237.32M, with a total supply of 237319317.29878262. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.07M.

Alphakek Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00867623
$ 0.00867623
24H Low
$ 0.01013226
$ 0.01013226
24H High

$ 0.00867623
$ 0.00867623

$ 0.01013226
$ 0.01013226

$ 0.059969
$ 0.059969

$ 0.00190911
$ 0.00190911

-6.40%

-11.48%

-15.77%

-15.77%

Alphakek (AIKEK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Alphakek to USD was $ -0.001130499531172103.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alphakek to USD was $ -0.0027713743.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alphakek to USD was $ -0.0043522459.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alphakek to USD was $ -0.006151666518498817.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001130499531172103-11.48%
30 Days$ -0.0027713743-31.79%
60 Days$ -0.0043522459-49.93%
90 Days$ -0.006151666518498817-41.37%

Price Prediction for Alphakek

Alphakek (AIKEK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AIKEK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Alphakek (AIKEK) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Alphakek could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Alphakek (AIKEK)

AlphaKEK is an AI-powered analytics platform for crypto markets and TradFi. We develop tools for analyzing market data across Web2 and Web3 - forums, news sites, DEX trades, smart contract code, etc. Token holders can access our AI Apps now via a web app or a Telegram bot. Our platform relies on our custom self-hosted AI models - LLMs, clustering models, text embedding models, and more. Our tokenomics is based on three things:

  1. Users should hold tokens to access our AI services - the more tokens you hold, the more perks you get.
  2. Token contract includes a small tax on buys and sells.
  3. 33% of collected tax is being spent on buyback and burn of the token, thus making the token deflationary. 2.99% of the total supply is burned at the time of writing.

The following AI services are currently available for holders:

  • Private AI Report: performs a deep search across web2 and web3 sources, searches for trends and patterns in the data then provides a concise text report on the question with a detailed breakdown of each source. Once the report is generated, a user could chat with it to ask extra questions or clarify something. Using our proprietary Knowledge Graph-Augmented Generation,
  • Crypto Dashboard: a self-updating panel that provides actual crypto insights 24/7. In the future, token holders will be able to create their private dashboards with custom filters and alerts. Public dashboard: https://alphakek.ai/public-report/crypto-markets
  • AI Chat: a chat powered by our unbiased LLM that is connected to our Knowledge Graph, allowing it to answer any finance-related questions using the latest and the most relevant data.
  • Telegram bot: provides convenient access to the services mentioned above, plus automatically provides various market-related insights every few hours, news summaries, reports, and so on.

Our medium-term roadmap includes developing more data visualization tools and developing and autonomous AI Agent for finance research.

About Alphakek

What is the live price of Alphakek?

The current valuation sits at ₹0.783010384596171648000, showing a price movement of -11.48% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect AIKEK?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Alphakek's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₹186084860.70768338304000, Alphakek stands at rank #2932, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

AIKEK recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is AIKEK today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₹0.7794912670841088576000 and ₹0.9103041512068758912000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Alphakek?

Factors include circulating supply (237319317.29878262 tokens), adoption trends within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,Discord Bots,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications,AI Framework,DeFAI,x402 Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alphakek

How much will 1 Alphakek be worth in 2030?
If Alphakek were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Alphakek prices and expected ROI.
Alphakek (AIKEK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

$0.00000

$5.1734

$2.514

$118.50

$0.03048

$5.1734

$0.0000000000000000002540

$2.514

$0.0000000000000001906

$0.00001040

