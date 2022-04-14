Alphakek Price (AIKEK)
The live Alphakek (AIKEK) price today is $ 0.0087154, with a 11.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIKEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0087154 per AIKEK.
Alphakek currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,071,242, with a circulating supply of 237.32M AIKEK. During the last 24 hours, AIKEK traded between $ 0.00867623 (low) and $ 0.01013226 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.059969, while the all-time low was $ 0.00190911.
In short-term performance, AIKEK moved -6.40% in the last hour and -15.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Alphakek is $ 2.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIKEK is 237.32M, with a total supply of 237319317.29878262. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.07M.
-6.40%
-11.48%
-15.77%
-15.77%
During today, the price change of Alphakek to USD was $ -0.001130499531172103.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alphakek to USD was $ -0.0027713743.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alphakek to USD was $ -0.0043522459.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alphakek to USD was $ -0.006151666518498817.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001130499531172103
|-11.48%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0027713743
|-31.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0043522459
|-49.93%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006151666518498817
|-41.37%
In 2040, the price of Alphakek could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
AlphaKEK is an AI-powered analytics platform for crypto markets and TradFi. We develop tools for analyzing market data across Web2 and Web3 - forums, news sites, DEX trades, smart contract code, etc. Token holders can access our AI Apps now via a web app or a Telegram bot. Our platform relies on our custom self-hosted AI models - LLMs, clustering models, text embedding models, and more. Our tokenomics is based on three things:
The following AI services are currently available for holders:
Our medium-term roadmap includes developing more data visualization tools and developing and autonomous AI Agent for finance research.
What is the live price of Alphakek?
The current valuation sits at ₹0.783010384596171648000, showing a price movement of -11.48% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect AIKEK?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is Alphakek's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of ₹186084860.70768338304000, Alphakek stands at rank #2932, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
AIKEK recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is AIKEK today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between ₹0.7794912670841088576000 and ₹0.9103041512068758912000, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence Alphakek?
Factors include circulating supply (237319317.29878262 tokens), adoption trends within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,Discord Bots,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications,AI Framework,DeFAI,x402 Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
