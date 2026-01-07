Alphakek (AIKEK) Tokenomics
Alphakek (AIKEK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alphakek (AIKEK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Alphakek (AIKEK) Information
AlphaKEK is an AI-powered analytics platform for crypto markets and TradFi. We develop tools for analyzing market data across Web2 and Web3 - forums, news sites, DEX trades, smart contract code, etc. Token holders can access our AI Apps now via a web app or a Telegram bot. Our platform relies on our custom self-hosted AI models - LLMs, clustering models, text embedding models, and more. Our tokenomics is based on three things:
- Users should hold tokens to access our AI services - the more tokens you hold, the more perks you get.
- Token contract includes a small tax on buys and sells.
- 33% of collected tax is being spent on buyback and burn of the token, thus making the token deflationary. 2.99% of the total supply is burned at the time of writing.
The following AI services are currently available for holders:
- Private AI Report: performs a deep search across web2 and web3 sources, searches for trends and patterns in the data then provides a concise text report on the question with a detailed breakdown of each source. Once the report is generated, a user could chat with it to ask extra questions or clarify something. Using our proprietary Knowledge Graph-Augmented Generation,
- Crypto Dashboard: a self-updating panel that provides actual crypto insights 24/7. In the future, token holders will be able to create their private dashboards with custom filters and alerts. Public dashboard: https://alphakek.ai/public-report/crypto-markets
- AI Chat: a chat powered by our unbiased LLM that is connected to our Knowledge Graph, allowing it to answer any finance-related questions using the latest and the most relevant data.
- Telegram bot: provides convenient access to the services mentioned above, plus automatically provides various market-related insights every few hours, news summaries, reports, and so on.
Our medium-term roadmap includes developing more data visualization tools and developing and autonomous AI Agent for finance research.
Alphakek (AIKEK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Alphakek (AIKEK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIKEK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIKEK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AIKEK's tokenomics, explore AIKEK token's live price!
AIKEK Price Prediction
Want to know where AIKEK might be heading? Our AIKEK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for