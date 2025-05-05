Alux Jownes Price (JOWNES)
The live price of Alux Jownes (JOWNES) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.18K USD. JOWNES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alux Jownes Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Alux Jownes price change within the day is -1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the JOWNES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JOWNES price information.
During today, the price change of Alux Jownes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alux Jownes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alux Jownes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alux Jownes to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-75.88%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-78.93%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Alux Jownes: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
-1.19%
-46.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
alux jownes frum enfo wurs iz here tu spat u da truth abt avarythang wather itz chamicals thut maek frogs guy or pezza gute nd te dep state.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JOWNES to VND
₫--
|1 JOWNES to AUD
A$--
|1 JOWNES to GBP
￡--
|1 JOWNES to EUR
€--
|1 JOWNES to USD
$--
|1 JOWNES to MYR
RM--
|1 JOWNES to TRY
₺--
|1 JOWNES to JPY
¥--
|1 JOWNES to RUB
₽--
|1 JOWNES to INR
₹--
|1 JOWNES to IDR
Rp--
|1 JOWNES to KRW
₩--
|1 JOWNES to PHP
₱--
|1 JOWNES to EGP
￡E.--
|1 JOWNES to BRL
R$--
|1 JOWNES to CAD
C$--
|1 JOWNES to BDT
৳--
|1 JOWNES to NGN
₦--
|1 JOWNES to UAH
₴--
|1 JOWNES to VES
Bs--
|1 JOWNES to PKR
Rs--
|1 JOWNES to KZT
₸--
|1 JOWNES to THB
฿--
|1 JOWNES to TWD
NT$--
|1 JOWNES to AED
د.إ--
|1 JOWNES to CHF
Fr--
|1 JOWNES to HKD
HK$--
|1 JOWNES to MAD
.د.م--
|1 JOWNES to MXN
$--