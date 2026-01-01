AMATO Price Today

The live AMATO (AMATO) price today is $ 0.01064433, with a 4.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current AMATO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01064433 per AMATO.

AMATO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,405,095, with a circulating supply of 131.98M AMATO. During the last 24 hours, AMATO traded between $ 0.01044272 (low) and $ 0.01114896 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0196137, while the all-time low was $ 0.00954398.

In short-term performance, AMATO moved -1.41% in the last hour and -9.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AMATO (AMATO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.41M$ 1.41M $ 1.41M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.65M$ 10.65M $ 10.65M Circulation Supply 131.98M 131.98M 131.98M Total Supply 999,999,979.215197 999,999,979.215197 999,999,979.215197

