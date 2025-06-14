Amiko Price (AMIKO)
The live price of Amiko (AMIKO) today is 0.00571185 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.28M USD. AMIKO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Amiko Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Amiko price change within the day is -1.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 749.62M USD
During today, the price change of Amiko to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Amiko to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Amiko to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Amiko to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Amiko: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.68%
-1.05%
+18.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Amiko is the orchestration layer in your AI Agent tech stack, bringing AI Agents to the world of physical devices. Amiko allows for hosting, coordinating, and growing an AI swarm ecosystem with MPC functionality. Running entirely on user-owned devices, Amiko supports personal, persistent AI agents. The Amiko Kick flagship hardware features Eliza, an emotionally aware lead agent who manages daily life while helping to train your digital twin — an evolving AI avatar shaped by the user’s interactions. The system includes long-term memory, on-device language models, and modular agent support, all operating without cloud dependence. With optional $AMIKO token participation, users can contribute compute or behavioral models to the broader network, while keeping core functions fully local and under their control.
|1 AMIKO to VND
₫150.30733275
|1 AMIKO to AUD
A$0.0087391305
|1 AMIKO to GBP
￡0.0041696505
|1 AMIKO to EUR
€0.004912191
|1 AMIKO to USD
$0.00571185
|1 AMIKO to MYR
RM0.024218244
|1 AMIKO to TRY
₺0.2249897715
|1 AMIKO to JPY
¥0.8231347035
|1 AMIKO to RUB
₽0.45580563
|1 AMIKO to INR
₹0.4918474035
|1 AMIKO to IDR
Rp93.636870264
|1 AMIKO to KRW
₩7.803072522
|1 AMIKO to PHP
₱0.3202634295
|1 AMIKO to EGP
￡E.0.2839360635
|1 AMIKO to BRL
R$0.031643649
|1 AMIKO to CAD
C$0.0077109975
|1 AMIKO to BDT
৳0.6985021365
|1 AMIKO to NGN
₦8.81452692
|1 AMIKO to UAH
₴0.2370988935
|1 AMIKO to VES
Bs0.571185
|1 AMIKO to PKR
Rs1.616225076
|1 AMIKO to KZT
₸2.932121079
|1 AMIKO to THB
฿0.1850068215
|1 AMIKO to TWD
NT$0.168728049
|1 AMIKO to AED
د.إ0.0209624895
|1 AMIKO to CHF
Fr0.0046265985
|1 AMIKO to HKD
HK$0.044780904
|1 AMIKO to MAD
.د.م0.0520349535
|1 AMIKO to MXN
$0.108296676