ETH Liquid Staking with Ankr
Ankr Staking offers Ethereum token holders the opportunity to stake ETH and, in return, claim ETH Liquid Staking tokens — ankrETH. ankrETH also offers instant liquidity for your staked ETH, enabling you to connect ankrETH with DeFi platforms and earn several more layers of rewards.
ankrETH is a reward-bearing token, meaning that the fair value of 1 ankrETH token vs. ETH increases over time as staking rewards accumulate inside the token.
Benefits
- Generate Multiple Layers of Rewards: Use ankrETH on DeFi platforms to enable you to multiply your earning potential in APY on top of your staking rewards!
- Low Impermanent Loss: Contributing ankrETH for liquidity with tokens like ETH means a low risk of impermanent loss, expanding the upside of providing liquidity for a more stable and profitable experience.
- Compound Your Staking Rewards: Your staking rewards will compound daily as the value of ankrETH in your wallet increases vs. ETH.
- Support & Secure Ethereum: Staking ETH directly supports the Ethereum network and helps validate transactions. Ankr’s staking system distributes staked tokens intelligently across the Ethereum ecosystem to achieve optimal decentralization.
- Elastic Supply: Users can trade their ankrETH tokens for their staked ETH anytime.
Ankr Staked ETH (ANKRETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ankr Staked ETH (ANKRETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ankr Staked ETH (ANKRETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ankr Staked ETH (ANKRETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ANKRETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ANKRETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
