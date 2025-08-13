Anon Inu Price (AINU)
Anon Inu (AINU) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AINU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AINU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AINU price information.
During today, the price change of Anon Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anon Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anon Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anon Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+15.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Anon Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+5.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A not so long time ago in a crypto galaxy right here in our backyards, ANON INU (AINU) was born. V2 token is a deflationary tokenthat was launched to provide new hope to all REBELS worldwide!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Anon Inu (AINU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AINU token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AINU to VND
₫--
|1 AINU to AUD
A$--
|1 AINU to GBP
￡--
|1 AINU to EUR
€--
|1 AINU to USD
$--
|1 AINU to MYR
RM--
|1 AINU to TRY
₺--
|1 AINU to JPY
¥--
|1 AINU to ARS
ARS$--
|1 AINU to RUB
₽--
|1 AINU to INR
₹--
|1 AINU to IDR
Rp--
|1 AINU to KRW
₩--
|1 AINU to PHP
₱--
|1 AINU to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AINU to BRL
R$--
|1 AINU to CAD
C$--
|1 AINU to BDT
৳--
|1 AINU to NGN
₦--
|1 AINU to UAH
₴--
|1 AINU to VES
Bs--
|1 AINU to CLP
$--
|1 AINU to PKR
Rs--
|1 AINU to KZT
₸--
|1 AINU to THB
฿--
|1 AINU to TWD
NT$--
|1 AINU to AED
د.إ--
|1 AINU to CHF
Fr--
|1 AINU to HKD
HK$--
|1 AINU to MAD
.د.م--
|1 AINU to MXN
$--
|1 AINU to PLN
zł--
|1 AINU to RON
лв--
|1 AINU to SEK
kr--
|1 AINU to BGN
лв--
|1 AINU to HUF
Ft--
|1 AINU to CZK
Kč--
|1 AINU to KWD
د.ك--
|1 AINU to ILS
₪--