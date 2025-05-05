Anti Rug Agent Price (ANTIRUG)
The live price of Anti Rug Agent (ANTIRUG) today is 0.00167799 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.68M USD. ANTIRUG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Anti Rug Agent Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Anti Rug Agent price change within the day is +50.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.79M USD
During today, the price change of Anti Rug Agent to USD was $ +0.00056185.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anti Rug Agent to USD was $ +0.0016543300.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anti Rug Agent to USD was $ +0.0002335139.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anti Rug Agent to USD was $ -0.0031169376229521135.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00056185
|+50.34%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0016543300
|+98.59%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002335139
|+13.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0031169376229521135
|-65.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Anti Rug Agent: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.05%
+50.34%
+165.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Anti Rug Agent is made to analyze coins submitted by users and give them a score and analysis on its probability to be a scam/rug. The score is based on different criterias : snipers, top 10 holders % count, age, liquidity, etc. The goal is to protect investors, especially beginners, to fall in the hands of the wrong projects. We will also help more experienced investors with our premium features, for a more in depth analysis of each tokens requested.
