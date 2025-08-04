Anzens USDA Price (USDA)
Anzens USDA (USDA) is currently trading at 0.995746 USD with a market cap of $ 10.05M USD. USDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Anzens USDA to USD was $ +0.0015988.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anzens USDA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anzens USDA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anzens USDA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0015988
|+0.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Anzens USDA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.40%
+0.16%
+0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 USDA to VND
₫26,203.05599
|1 USDA to AUD
A$1.53344884
|1 USDA to GBP
￡0.7468095
|1 USDA to EUR
€0.85634156
|1 USDA to USD
$0.995746
|1 USDA to MYR
RM4.21200558
|1 USDA to TRY
₺40.50694728
|1 USDA to JPY
¥146.374662
|1 USDA to ARS
ARS$1,345.6013571
|1 USDA to RUB
₽79.15184954
|1 USDA to INR
₹86.79917882
|1 USDA to IDR
Rp16,323.70230624
|1 USDA to KRW
₩1,377.23620752
|1 USDA to PHP
₱57.3051823
|1 USDA to EGP
￡E.47.6962334
|1 USDA to BRL
R$5.51643284
|1 USDA to CAD
C$1.36417202
|1 USDA to BDT
৳120.20645712
|1 USDA to NGN
₦1,506.4143361
|1 USDA to UAH
₴41.09443742
|1 USDA to VES
Bs122.476758
|1 USDA to CLP
$965.87362
|1 USDA to PKR
Rs278.99807174
|1 USDA to KZT
₸533.6202814
|1 USDA to THB
฿32.3119577
|1 USDA to TWD
NT$29.70310318
|1 USDA to AED
د.إ3.65438782
|1 USDA to CHF
Fr0.7965968
|1 USDA to HKD
HK$7.80664864
|1 USDA to MAD
.د.م9.00154384
|1 USDA to MXN
$18.74989718
|1 USDA to PLN
zł3.66434528
|1 USDA to RON
лв4.35141002
|1 USDA to SEK
kr9.6089489
|1 USDA to BGN
лв1.67285328
|1 USDA to HUF
Ft342.29764496
|1 USDA to CZK
Kč21.11977266
|1 USDA to KWD
د.ك0.301711038
|1 USDA to ILS
₪3.39549386