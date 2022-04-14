Apillon (NCTR) Tokenomics
Apillon is a comprehensive Web3 development platform designed for developers and businesses venturing into Web3. It simplifies blockchain development with an intuitive UI, seamless API integration and unified pricing, enabling simpler dapp creation.
With Apillon, developers can create a complex and fully-functional Web3-based product in just days, harnessing the services provided by different parachains but without the need to employ them individually and from scratch or to spend years mastering the technical knowledge. This way, they can focus more on the functionalities of their Web3 product than the underlying blockchain complexity and drastically shorten its go-to-market timeline.
With nearly 150k developers onboarded, Apillon is rapidly becoming the go-to platform in the Web3 ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Apillon (NCTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NCTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NCTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
