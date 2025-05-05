Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund Price (ACRED)
The live price of Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED) today is 1,022.2 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 80.17M USD. ACRED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund price change within the day is +0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 78.43K USD
Get real-time price updates of the ACRED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ACRED price information.
During today, the price change of Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund to USD was $ +0.02135664.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund to USD was $ +10.4691679600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02135664
|+0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +10.4691679600
|+1.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.00%
+0.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This feeder fund invests in the Apollo Diversified Credit Fund ("Underlying Fund") which seeks to generate a return comprised of both current income and capital appreciation, emphasizing current income with low volatility and low correlation to the broader markets. ✓ Seasoned Asset Manager: Apollo draws on 30+ years of experience, aiming to achieve attractive returns across the risk spectrum through proprietary origination, credit strategies, and a flexible approach to borrower needs.(1) ✓ Historical Track Record of Outperformance: A diversified, global credit strategy with potential for enhanced income and attractive risk-adjusted returns across various market cycles. ✓ 0% Performance Fee ✓ $0 Redemptions ✓ Pricing Transparency: Daily pricing transparency and daily liquidity.(2) The Underlying Fund takes a multi-asset private and public credit approach centered around five key pillars: ✓ Corporate Direct Lending: Targets large scale corporate originations and sponsor-backed issuers of first lien, senior secured and unitranche loans, utilizing Apollo’s proprietary sourcing channel. ✓ Asset-Backed Lending: Focuses on agile deployment of capital into origination and proprietary sourcing channels across a broad mandate of asset-backed investments, with a focus on investments collateralized by tangible investments. ✓ Performing Credit: Primarily pursues liquid, performing senior secured corporate credits to generate total return. ✓ Dislocated Credit: Seeks to use contingent capital to tactically pursue “dislocated” credit opportunities such as stressed, performing assets that sell-off due to technical and/or non-fundamental reasons. ✓ Structured Credit: Focuses on structured credit opportunities across diverse asset types, vintages, maturities, jurisdictions, and capital structure priorities (for example, CLOs, residential, and commercial mortgage backed securities among others).9 (1) Diversification does not ensure profit or protect against loss. (2) Investment performance is not guaranteed and is subject to market risks.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ACRED to VND
₫26,899,193
|1 ACRED to AUD
A$1,584.41
|1 ACRED to GBP
￡766.65
|1 ACRED to EUR
€899.536
|1 ACRED to USD
$1,022.2
|1 ACRED to MYR
RM4,364.794
|1 ACRED to TRY
₺39,313.812
|1 ACRED to JPY
¥148,035.004
|1 ACRED to RUB
₽84,771.046
|1 ACRED to INR
₹86,396.344
|1 ACRED to IDR
Rp16,757,374.368
|1 ACRED to KRW
₩1,431,652.432
|1 ACRED to PHP
₱56,732.1
|1 ACRED to EGP
￡E.51,856.206
|1 ACRED to BRL
R$5,775.43
|1 ACRED to CAD
C$1,410.636
|1 ACRED to BDT
৳124,606.18
|1 ACRED to NGN
₦1,643,401.162
|1 ACRED to UAH
₴42,523.52
|1 ACRED to VES
Bs89,953.6
|1 ACRED to PKR
Rs288,178.624
|1 ACRED to KZT
₸529,356.492
|1 ACRED to THB
฿33,834.82
|1 ACRED to TWD
NT$31,391.762
|1 ACRED to AED
د.إ3,751.474
|1 ACRED to CHF
Fr838.204
|1 ACRED to HKD
HK$7,922.05
|1 ACRED to MAD
.د.م9,465.572
|1 ACRED to MXN
$20,014.676