Discover key insights into Aptos Futures (APF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Aptos Futures (APF) Information

AptosFutures ($APF) is a decentralized leverage trading platform built to provide ultra-low fees, precise liquidation, and a bot-free trading environment. The project focuses on fair derivatives trading, multi-chain staking, and community-driven growth.

The native token, $APF, powers the ecosystem by reinforcing liquidity through staking, enabling referral rewards, and supporting community campaigns such as airdrops and quiz games.