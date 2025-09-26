ArchAI (ARCHAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00361023 $ 0.00361023 $ 0.00361023 24H Low $ 0.00389483 $ 0.00389483 $ 0.00389483 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00361023$ 0.00361023 $ 0.00361023 24H High $ 0.00389483$ 0.00389483 $ 0.00389483 All Time High $ 0.00836712$ 0.00836712 $ 0.00836712 Lowest Price $ 0.00271399$ 0.00271399 $ 0.00271399 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -7.02% Price Change (7D) -6.05% Price Change (7D) -6.05%

ArchAI (ARCHAI) real-time price is $0.00361974. Over the past 24 hours, ARCHAI traded between a low of $ 0.00361023 and a high of $ 0.00389483, showing active market volatility. ARCHAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00836712, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00271399.

In terms of short-term performance, ARCHAI has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -7.02% over 24 hours, and -6.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ArchAI (ARCHAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.52M$ 1.52M $ 1.52M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.98M$ 2.98M $ 2.98M Circulation Supply 418.84M 418.84M 418.84M Total Supply 822,688,389.0 822,688,389.0 822,688,389.0

The current Market Cap of ArchAI is $ 1.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ARCHAI is 418.84M, with a total supply of 822688389.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.98M.