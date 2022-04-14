ArcheriumAi (ARCA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ArcheriumAi (ARCA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ArcheriumAi (ARCA) Information ArcheriumAI is a platform designed to revolutionize DeFi trading by integrating advanced AI tools. It combines token safety analysis, wallet tracking, real-time signal systems, and an automated sniper bot, all powered by AI. The Token Analyzer goes beyond basic checks, decompiling smart contracts to detect risks like honeypots, delayed liquidity pulls, and fake renounces. The Wallet Tracker helps users monitor their portfolio, track success rates, and follow high-performing wallets. Signals are AI-driven, customizable, and designed to alert users to key trading opportunities, including abnormal volume and crash detections. The sniper bot automates trades with user-defined risk management settings, enabling fast and efficient execution. Built on its own Ethereum node, ArcheriumAI ensures real-time data access without relying on third parties, making trading safer, faster, and more reliable. Official Website: https://archeriumai.com/ Whitepaper: https://archeriumai.com/whitepaper.pdf

ArcheriumAi (ARCA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ArcheriumAi (ARCA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.21K $ 10.21K $ 10.21K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.21K $ 10.21K $ 10.21K All-Time High: $ 0.01600777 $ 0.01600777 $ 0.01600777 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010205 $ 0.00010205 $ 0.00010205 Learn more about ArcheriumAi (ARCA) price

ArcheriumAi (ARCA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ArcheriumAi (ARCA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARCA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARCA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

