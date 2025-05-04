Archi Token Price (ARCHI)
The live price of Archi Token (ARCHI) today is 0.01470102 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 41.16K USD. ARCHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Archi Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Archi Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 2.80M USD
During today, the price change of Archi Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Archi Token to USD was $ -0.0029577967.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Archi Token to USD was $ -0.0046540312.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Archi Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0029577967
|-20.11%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0046540312
|-31.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Archi Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Archi token is a token used to measure or count the number of shares of Archi finance. Just like a company in real world, holding Archi token becomes a share holder of Archi finance. The total amount of Archi token is fixed and it cannot be minted anywhere within the platform. Use case of $archi token -By locking $archi into $vlarchi tokens, users receive: 1. Share of protocol fees 2. Governance rights on Archi DAO -By providing archi-eth liquidity pair,users receive 1. share fees from Liquidity provider incentive pool 2. share trading fees in uni-v3
