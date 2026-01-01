ExchangeDEX+
The live Archivas price today is 0.00008507 USD.RCHV market cap is 85,049 USD. Track real-time RCHV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About RCHV

RCHV Price Info

What is RCHV

RCHV Official Website

RCHV Tokenomics

RCHV Price Forecast

Archivas Price (RCHV)

1 RCHV to USD Live Price:

--
----
-12.20%1D
Archivas (RCHV) Live Price Chart
Archivas Price Today

The live Archivas (RCHV) price today is $ 0.00008507, with a 12.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current RCHV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00008507 per RCHV.

Archivas currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 85,049, with a circulating supply of 1.00B RCHV. During the last 24 hours, RCHV traded between $ 0.00008148 (low) and $ 0.0001003 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00376413, while the all-time low was $ 0.00006426.

In short-term performance, RCHV moved +1.41% in the last hour and -10.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Archivas (RCHV) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Archivas is $ 85.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RCHV is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.05K.

Archivas Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+1.41%

-12.29%

-10.82%

-10.82%

Archivas (RCHV) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Archivas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Archivas to USD was $ -0.0000433924.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Archivas to USD was $ -0.0000797295.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Archivas to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-12.29%
30 Days$ -0.0000433924-51.00%
60 Days$ -0.0000797295-93.72%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Archivas

Archivas (RCHV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RCHV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Archivas (RCHV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Archivas could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Archivas will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RCHV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Archivas Price Prediction.

What is Archivas (RCHV)

Archivas ($RCHV) is a decentralized memory layer built on BNB Chain that transforms data storage into living memory through Proof of Intelligent Storage (PoIS). Instead of simply keeping files, Archivas verifies and rewards data that holds real meaning such as AI models, datasets, and knowledge that can be recalled and reused across the network. This makes Archivas more than just storage because it becomes the foundation for intelligent data that can live, evolve, and contribute to Web3 and AI systems.

It is the first of its kind on BSC, bringing a new category to the chain that goes beyond traditional storage tokens. Archivas is built to connect the worlds of AI and decentralized infrastructure, giving value to meaningful data instead of rewarding random file storage. Every interaction with the network burns $RCHV, creating a sustainable and deflationary system where real usage drives token demand.

Archivas represents the next generation of decentralized storage where data is not only stored but remembered and understood. It is a network designed for the AI age, built for developers, researchers, and communities that believe the future of intelligence should be open, verifiable, and permanent.

Archivas (RCHV) Resource

Official Website

About Archivas

What is the current price of Archivas?

Trading at ₹0.007682496188892875000, Archivas has shown a price movement of -12.29% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact RCHV's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Archivas?

Its market capitalization is ₹7680599.7222187625000, ranking #7456 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

RCHV recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹0.007358290695556500000 and ₹0.00905788606730875000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Archivas fit within the Infrastructure,Storage,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),DePIN,Made in USA category?

As a Infrastructure,Storage,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),DePIN,Made in USA token, RCHV competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Archivas

Archivas (RCHV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Archivas

