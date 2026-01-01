Archivas Price Today

The live Archivas (RCHV) price today is $ 0.00008507, with a 12.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current RCHV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00008507 per RCHV.

Archivas currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 85,049, with a circulating supply of 1.00B RCHV. During the last 24 hours, RCHV traded between $ 0.00008148 (low) and $ 0.0001003 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00376413, while the all-time low was $ 0.00006426.

In short-term performance, RCHV moved +1.41% in the last hour and -10.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Archivas (RCHV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 85.05K$ 85.05K $ 85.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 85.05K$ 85.05K $ 85.05K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Archivas is $ 85.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RCHV is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.05K.