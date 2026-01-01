Archivas Price (RCHV)
The live Archivas (RCHV) price today is $ 0.00008507, with a 12.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current RCHV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00008507 per RCHV.
Archivas currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 85,049, with a circulating supply of 1.00B RCHV. During the last 24 hours, RCHV traded between $ 0.00008148 (low) and $ 0.0001003 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00376413, while the all-time low was $ 0.00006426.
In short-term performance, RCHV moved +1.41% in the last hour and -10.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Archivas is $ 85.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RCHV is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.05K.
+1.41%
-12.29%
-10.82%
-10.82%
During today, the price change of Archivas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Archivas to USD was $ -0.0000433924.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Archivas to USD was $ -0.0000797295.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Archivas to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.29%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000433924
|-51.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000797295
|-93.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Archivas could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Archivas ($RCHV) is a decentralized memory layer built on BNB Chain that transforms data storage into living memory through Proof of Intelligent Storage (PoIS). Instead of simply keeping files, Archivas verifies and rewards data that holds real meaning such as AI models, datasets, and knowledge that can be recalled and reused across the network. This makes Archivas more than just storage because it becomes the foundation for intelligent data that can live, evolve, and contribute to Web3 and AI systems.
It is the first of its kind on BSC, bringing a new category to the chain that goes beyond traditional storage tokens. Archivas is built to connect the worlds of AI and decentralized infrastructure, giving value to meaningful data instead of rewarding random file storage. Every interaction with the network burns $RCHV, creating a sustainable and deflationary system where real usage drives token demand.
Archivas represents the next generation of decentralized storage where data is not only stored but remembered and understood. It is a network designed for the AI age, built for developers, researchers, and communities that believe the future of intelligence should be open, verifiable, and permanent.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Archivas?
Trading at ₹0.007682496188892875000, Archivas has shown a price movement of -12.29% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact RCHV's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Archivas?
Its market capitalization is ₹7680599.7222187625000, ranking #7456 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
RCHV recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₹0.007358290695556500000 and ₹0.00905788606730875000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Archivas fit within the Infrastructure,Storage,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),DePIN,Made in USA category?
As a Infrastructure,Storage,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),DePIN,Made in USA token, RCHV competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.