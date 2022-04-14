ARMOR (ARMOR) Tokenomics
Armor is the first insurance aggregator for DeFi. Leveraging the underwriting capability of Nexus Mutual, it offers pay-as-you-go insurance products and the ability to buy insurance covers without KYC.
It is the second iteration of the yInsure product from Yearn Finance. The first iteration of yInsure failed after the yInsure’s founders had a fallout. Yearn Finance chose to partner with COVER instead after the event and leave the yInsure product to Armor.
During launch, there are four main products, arNXM, arNFT, arCORE and arSHIELD.
Understanding the tokenomics of ARMOR (ARMOR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ARMOR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ARMOR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
