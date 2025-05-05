ARMOR Price (ARMOR)
The live price of ARMOR (ARMOR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 60.64K USD. ARMOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ARMOR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ARMOR price change within the day is -1.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 237.39M USD
During today, the price change of ARMOR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ARMOR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ARMOR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ARMOR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.30%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.49%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ARMOR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.50%
-1.17%
+0.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Armor is the first insurance aggregator for DeFi. Leveraging the underwriting capability of Nexus Mutual, it offers pay-as-you-go insurance products and the ability to buy insurance covers without KYC. It is the second iteration of the yInsure product from Yearn Finance. The first iteration of yInsure failed after the yInsure’s founders had a fallout. Yearn Finance chose to partner with COVER instead after the event and leave the yInsure product to Armor. During launch, there are four main products, arNXM, arNFT, arCORE and arSHIELD.
