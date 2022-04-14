Which blockchain network does Artificer run on?

Artificer operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ARTI?

The token is priced at ₹0.0016654229961612468000, marking a price movement of -0.80% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Artificer belong to?

Artificer falls under the Solana Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare ARTI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Artificer?

Its market capitalization is ₹1665634.2073884987660000, placing the asset at rank #9958. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ARTI is currently circulating?

There are 999893767.8884174 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Artificer today?

Over the past day, ARTI generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Artificer fluctuated between ₹0.0016546377420036996000 and ₹0.0016789045638581808000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.