The live Asteroid Bot (ASTEROIDBOT) price today is $ 0.00000738, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTEROIDBOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000738 per ASTEROIDBOT.

Asteroid Bot currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,374.59, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ASTEROIDBOT. During the last 24 hours, ASTEROIDBOT traded between $ 0.00000736 (low) and $ 0.00000738 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00048763, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000657.

In short-term performance, ASTEROIDBOT moved +0.06% in the last hour and +5.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Asteroid Bot (ASTEROIDBOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.37K$ 7.37K $ 7.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.37K$ 7.37K $ 7.37K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Asteroid Bot is $ 7.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASTEROIDBOT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.37K.