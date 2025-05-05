Asteroid Shiba Price (ASTEROID)
The live price of Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROID) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 40.01K USD. ASTEROID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Asteroid Shiba Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Asteroid Shiba price change within the day is +5.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69B USD
During today, the price change of Asteroid Shiba to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Asteroid Shiba to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Asteroid Shiba to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Asteroid Shiba to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Asteroid Shiba: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.56%
+5.31%
+5.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Asteroid Shiba is inspired by a real-life event where a Shiba Inu plush toy named "Asteroid" served as a zero-gravity indicator during the Polaris Dawn mission. This connection to space travel gives it a narrative that's both whimsical and grounded in a tangible event, differentiating it from other meme coins which might rely solely on internet culture or celebrity endorsements. The coin's mascot, the zero-gravity Shiba Inu, was designed by a young cancer survivor, Liv Perrotto, adding a layer of emotional connection and human interest story that's rare in the crypto space. This backstory not only provides a unique selling point but also a community rallying point.
