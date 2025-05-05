Astra DAO Price (ASTRADAO)
The live price of Astra DAO (ASTRADAO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 39.04K USD. ASTRADAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Astra DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Astra DAO price change within the day is -0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 94.00T USD
Get real-time price updates of the ASTRADAO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASTRADAO price information.
During today, the price change of Astra DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Astra DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Astra DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Astra DAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-38.65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-70.06%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Astra DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.31%
-5.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Astra DAO is a decentralized and non-custodial automated crypto asset allocator built on Ethereum. Astra DAO provides convenient and practical access to crypto-oriented investment strategies. Astra DAO’s use case includes providing various investment products/indices, participation units marketplace, user staking, harvesting investment strategies profits, zero-fees user participation model, and an improvement culture using the DAO-managed Treasury. What makes your project unique? Researching and identifying profitable crypto assets is difficult for investors due to a lack of time and resources. And also, building a diversified crypto portfolio is complicated and expensive for investors. We are solving this by providing a decentralized index platform that encourages sustainable returns through active participation, governance, and management of value aggregation to all participants. History of your project. Launched VI - August 2022 with the following: ●Adding new custom products by users (creators) ●Staking score ●Adding human-managed products (investment managers) ●Exit fees progressive reduction mechanism ●Staking and Lockup vault ●Staking cooldown period ●iTokens staking ●Liquidity mining and Rewards system ●Loyalty appreciation (ranks + unlockable benefits) paired with staking score ●Governance forum ●Audit Launched V2 - May 2023 with the following: Chainanalysis KYT address blocking of wallets ● Gasless Voting ● Fix Stake and Restake functionality issue ● Reductio What’s next for your project? Ensuring we implement our user acquisition and marketing plans. What can your token be used for? *Utilities Access *Mean of Reward *Development fund *Treasury Reserve *Voting and Voting Power *Staking
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ASTRADAO to VND
₫--
|1 ASTRADAO to AUD
A$--
|1 ASTRADAO to GBP
￡--
|1 ASTRADAO to EUR
€--
|1 ASTRADAO to USD
$--
|1 ASTRADAO to MYR
RM--
|1 ASTRADAO to TRY
₺--
|1 ASTRADAO to JPY
¥--
|1 ASTRADAO to RUB
₽--
|1 ASTRADAO to INR
₹--
|1 ASTRADAO to IDR
Rp--
|1 ASTRADAO to KRW
₩--
|1 ASTRADAO to PHP
₱--
|1 ASTRADAO to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ASTRADAO to BRL
R$--
|1 ASTRADAO to CAD
C$--
|1 ASTRADAO to BDT
৳--
|1 ASTRADAO to NGN
₦--
|1 ASTRADAO to UAH
₴--
|1 ASTRADAO to VES
Bs--
|1 ASTRADAO to PKR
Rs--
|1 ASTRADAO to KZT
₸--
|1 ASTRADAO to THB
฿--
|1 ASTRADAO to TWD
NT$--
|1 ASTRADAO to AED
د.إ--
|1 ASTRADAO to CHF
Fr--
|1 ASTRADAO to HKD
HK$--
|1 ASTRADAO to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ASTRADAO to MXN
$--