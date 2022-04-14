What makes AthenaX9 unique?

AthenaX9 offers 24/7 market coverage across the top 18+ EVM chains, social media platforms, and market movements. Its core capabilities include real-time tracking of smart money movements, AI-powered sentiment analysis, automated tracking of high-performing trader strategies, real-time transcription and analysis of top crypto influencer content, deep DeFi protocol analysis with integrated smart contract security checks, and the ability to autonomously post or tweet on X/Twitter accounts.

What is AthenaX9 about?

AthenaX9 is a cutting-edge AI market agent designed to enhance your trading capabilities in the fast-growing blockchain sector. It provides an easy-to-navigate AI chat interface that collects, sorts, and processes complex blockchain data into actionable insights, helping users stay informed about the latest trends, DeFi projects, Dapps, and tokens.

What can AthenaX9 be used for?

AthenaX9 can be used to gain valuable insights into upcoming projects, market movements, and DeFi options. It empowers traders by providing real-time intelligence, enabling them to maximize their trading efforts and stay ahead in the dynamic blockchain market.

What is the current price of AthenaX9?

The live price of AthenaX9 (AIX9) is ₹0.0442159469612243376000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is AthenaX9 positioned in the market?

AthenaX9 currently sits at market rank #5854, supported by a market capitalization of ₹18516663.60038491032000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of AIX9?

The circulating supply of AIX9 is 418776404.2875 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of AthenaX9?

During the last 24 hours, AthenaX9 traded within a range of ₹0.0441781985716729224000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0445035537387589296000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is AthenaX9 from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

AthenaX9 reached an all-time high of ₹0.4485182757092972460000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.0440299013270066484000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is AIX9 trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for AthenaX9?

The current price movement of 0.04% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.