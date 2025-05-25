What is Atoshi (ATOS)

Atoshi and Atos Introduction: ATOSHI plans to build a better next-generation public chain and innovate to a certain extent on the basis of outstanding projects such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, enhance their advantages, improve their shortcomings. Atoshi testnet has been running smoothly for 2 years, can support smart contracts, and has issued many NFTs on Atoshi testnet. ATOSHI have nearly 12 million users, and daily app launched times has exceeded 9.6 million. It has been radiated to Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, as well as the Middle East, Europe, America, Africa, Oceania and other countries and regions through users in mainland China. Atoshi coin (ATOS) is widely used in a series of APPs such as e-commerce, Detok short video, Atoshi games, Atoshi Life, Atoshi Greetings, Atoshikey, Atoshi AI, etc. Atoshi aims to become” Future World Coin” and create a better cryptocurrency for the world, to realize the "denationalization of money" theory of Nobel Prize winner Friedrich Hayek. Through blockchain technology, we can solve financial inequality, and allow users to conduct global payments in seconds at low cost and empower the world.

Atoshi (ATOS) Resource Official Website