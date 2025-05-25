Atoshi Price (ATOS)
The live price of Atoshi (ATOS) today is 0.04716617 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ATOS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Atoshi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 89.19K USD
- Atoshi price change within the day is +0.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Atoshi to USD was $ +0.00010783.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Atoshi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Atoshi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Atoshi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010783
|+0.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Atoshi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+0.23%
-2.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Atoshi and Atos Introduction: ATOSHI plans to build a better next-generation public chain and innovate to a certain extent on the basis of outstanding projects such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, enhance their advantages, improve their shortcomings. Atoshi testnet has been running smoothly for 2 years, can support smart contracts, and has issued many NFTs on Atoshi testnet. ATOSHI have nearly 12 million users, and daily app launched times has exceeded 9.6 million. It has been radiated to Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, as well as the Middle East, Europe, America, Africa, Oceania and other countries and regions through users in mainland China. Atoshi coin (ATOS) is widely used in a series of APPs such as e-commerce, Detok short video, Atoshi games, Atoshi Life, Atoshi Greetings, Atoshikey, Atoshi AI, etc. Atoshi aims to become” Future World Coin” and create a better cryptocurrency for the world, to realize the "denationalization of money" theory of Nobel Prize winner Friedrich Hayek. Through blockchain technology, we can solve financial inequality, and allow users to conduct global payments in seconds at low cost and empower the world.
|1 ATOS to VND
₫1,209.38776497
|1 ATOS to AUD
A$0.0721642401
|1 ATOS to GBP
￡0.0344313041
|1 ATOS to EUR
€0.0410345679
|1 ATOS to USD
$0.04716617
|1 ATOS to MYR
RM0.1995128991
|1 ATOS to TRY
₺1.8338206896
|1 ATOS to JPY
¥6.7235375335
|1 ATOS to RUB
₽3.7482955299
|1 ATOS to INR
₹4.0124260819
|1 ATOS to IDR
Rp760.7445709151
|1 ATOS to KRW
₩64.4346481604
|1 ATOS to PHP
₱2.6101758478
|1 ATOS to EGP
￡E.2.3526485596
|1 ATOS to BRL
R$0.2660171988
|1 ATOS to CAD
C$0.0646176529
|1 ATOS to BDT
৳5.7467261528
|1 ATOS to NGN
₦74.9857203894
|1 ATOS to UAH
₴1.9583393784
|1 ATOS to VES
Bs4.43361998
|1 ATOS to PKR
Rs13.2970866464
|1 ATOS to KZT
₸24.125495955
|1 ATOS to THB
฿1.5395037888
|1 ATOS to TWD
NT$1.4135701149
|1 ATOS to AED
د.إ0.1730998439
|1 ATOS to CHF
Fr0.0386762594
|1 ATOS to HKD
HK$0.3693111111
|1 ATOS to MAD
.د.م0.4334571023
|1 ATOS to MXN
$0.9074771108