Attention Token Price Today

The live Attention Token (ATTN) price today is $ 0.01075741, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATTN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01075741 per ATTN.

Attention Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,591,381, with a circulating supply of 241.43M ATTN. During the last 24 hours, ATTN traded between $ 0.01071476 (low) and $ 0.01084132 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0116776, while the all-time low was $ 0.01065233.

In short-term performance, ATTN moved +0.11% in the last hour and -0.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Attention Token (ATTN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.59M$ 2.59M $ 2.59M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.73M$ 10.73M $ 10.73M Circulation Supply 241.43M 241.43M 241.43M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

