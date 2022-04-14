Attention Token Price (ATTN)
The live Attention Token (ATTN) price today is $ 0.01075741, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATTN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01075741 per ATTN.
Attention Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,591,381, with a circulating supply of 241.43M ATTN. During the last 24 hours, ATTN traded between $ 0.01071476 (low) and $ 0.01084132 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0116776, while the all-time low was $ 0.01065233.
In short-term performance, ATTN moved +0.11% in the last hour and -0.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Attention Token is $ 2.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ATTN is 241.43M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.73M.
During today, the price change of Attention Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Attention Token to USD was $ -0.0000075334.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Attention Token to USD was $ -0.0003649289.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Attention Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000075334
|-0.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003649289
|-3.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Attention Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Collective Memory is a new kind of social network - a living map of reality, built from unfiltered moments people share in real time. It’s a space where attention and trust become the foundation of how we connect and create value together.
Powered by the ATTN token, Collective Memory transforms attention into a real, tradable asset. Users capture and share authentic “Memories” - short, unfiltered moments from real life - and others can invest ATTN to support what resonates with them. Each investment amplifies visibility for that Memory and rewards both the creator and early supporters.
This creates a transparent attention economy, where value flows directly between people - not through algorithms. All activity is recorded on-chain, forming a verified, decentralized record of human experience: a collective awareness of reality.
By turning genuine attention into a measurable signal of truth, Collective Memory bridges social media, crypto, and AI - building a new kind of trust layer for the real world.
What is the live price of Attention Token?
The current valuation sits at ₹0.9664689792044774592000, showing a price movement of -0.20% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect ATTN?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is Attention Token's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of ₹232815273.36039790272000, Attention Token stands at rank #2698, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
ATTN recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is ATTN today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between ₹0.9626372109662982912000 and ₹0.9740076350747145984000, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence Attention Token?
Factors include circulating supply (241431110.0 tokens), adoption trends within Entertainment,Base Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.
