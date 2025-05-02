What is FET (FET)

Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.

What is the price of FET (FET) today? The live price of FET (FET) is 0.717 USD . What is the market cap of FET (FET)? The current market cap of FET is $ 1.72B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FET by its real-time market price of 0.717 USD . What is the circulating supply of FET (FET)? The current circulating supply of FET (FET) is 2.39B USD . What was the highest price of FET (FET)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of FET (FET) is 3.4794 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FET (FET)? The 24-hour trading volume of FET (FET) is $ 6.35M USD .

