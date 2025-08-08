AU79 Price (AU79)
AU79 (AU79) is currently trading at 0.00910307 USD with a market cap of $ 9.10M USD. AU79 to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of AU79 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AU79 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AU79 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AU79 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AU79: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.62%
-0.46%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AU79 = Symbolism + Story. There are 118 elements on the periodic table. Gold is number 79 — the most culturally powerful number in human history. But $AU79 isn't just chemistry, It's alchemical storytelling. A symbol every king, banker, and prepper has trusted for 5,000 years, Now re-coded for the digital age. This isn't just a meme coin but It's a closed-loop narrative weapon engineered for belief. Its Utility is store of Value and aim is to Flip the Gold Market.
