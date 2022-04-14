AU79 (AU79) Information

AU79 = Symbolism + Story. There are 118 elements on the periodic table. Gold is number 79 — the most culturally powerful number in human history. But $AU79 isn't just chemistry, It's alchemical storytelling. A symbol every king, banker, and prepper has trusted for 5,000 years, Now re-coded for the digital age.

This isn't just a meme coin but It's a closed-loop narrative weapon engineered for belief.

Its Utility is store of Value and aim is to Flip the Gold Market.