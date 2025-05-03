Audius Price (AUDIO)
The live price of Audius (AUDIO) today is 0.076272 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 100.67M USD. AUDIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Audius Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Audius price change within the day is -0.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.32B USD
During today, the price change of Audius to USD was $ -0.0001752663933134.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Audius to USD was $ +0.0036337887.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Audius to USD was $ -0.0104360155.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Audius to USD was $ -0.049965531864547.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0001752663933134
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0036337887
|+4.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0104360155
|-13.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.049965531864547
|-39.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of Audius: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.59%
-0.22%
-3.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AUDIO is the native platform token of the Audius streaming protocol. AUDIO is staked for security, feature access and governance and earned by artists, fans and node operators who drive Audius.
|1 AUDIO to VND
₫2,007.09768
|1 AUDIO to AUD
A$0.11745888
|1 AUDIO to GBP
￡0.057204
|1 AUDIO to EUR
€0.06711936
|1 AUDIO to USD
$0.076272
|1 AUDIO to MYR
RM0.32568144
|1 AUDIO to TRY
₺2.94104832
|1 AUDIO to JPY
¥11.02969392
|1 AUDIO to RUB
₽6.31074528
|1 AUDIO to INR
₹6.45184848
|1 AUDIO to IDR
Rp1,250.36045568
|1 AUDIO to KRW
₩106.6740192
|1 AUDIO to PHP
₱4.24529952
|1 AUDIO to EGP
￡E.3.87232944
|1 AUDIO to BRL
R$0.4309368
|1 AUDIO to CAD
C$0.10449264
|1 AUDIO to BDT
৳9.2975568
|1 AUDIO to NGN
₦122.23045632
|1 AUDIO to UAH
₴3.1729152
|1 AUDIO to VES
Bs6.559392
|1 AUDIO to PKR
Rs21.50260224
|1 AUDIO to KZT
₸39.25414752
|1 AUDIO to THB
฿2.52689136
|1 AUDIO to TWD
NT$2.34841488
|1 AUDIO to AED
د.إ0.27991824
|1 AUDIO to CHF
Fr0.06254304
|1 AUDIO to HKD
HK$0.591108
|1 AUDIO to MAD
.د.م0.70627872
|1 AUDIO to MXN
$1.49798208