What is AurumTrust (AUT)

AurumTrust: Deflationary Token on Cronos Chain Overview AurumTrust is an experimental token featuring a buy-back and burn mechanism funded by gold trading profits. Mechanism 15% of weekly gold trading profits will be used to buy back and burn tokens. The first burn is set for April 14, 2025, but may happen earlier if profits allow. Founder’s Role The founder holds 40% of the supply and will only sell tokens to fund the trading account. Any unused tokens will be burned. Transparency & Duration Weekly profits and buy-back transactions will be posted on the official X (Twitter) account. The experiment continues until all tokens are burned or the trading account is liquidated.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AurumTrust (AUT) Resource Official Website

AurumTrust (AUT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AurumTrust (AUT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AUT token's extensive tokenomics now!