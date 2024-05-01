Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) Information
Australian Dollar Stablecoins. Representing one of the largest sovereign currencies in the APAC region on the blockchain.
Official Website: https://www.audd.digital/
Whitepaper: https://www.audd.digital/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/AUDD-Whitepaper_MAY2024.pdf

Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 165.36K $ 165.36K $ 165.36K Total Supply: $ 254.45K $ 254.45K $ 254.45K Circulating Supply: $ 254.45K $ 254.45K $ 254.45K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 165.36K $ 165.36K $ 165.36K All-Time High: $ 2.16 $ 2.16 $ 2.16 All-Time Low: $ 0.36464 $ 0.36464 $ 0.36464 Current Price: $ 0.649192 $ 0.649192 $ 0.649192 Learn more about Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) price

Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AUDD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AUDD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AUDD's tokenomics, explore AUDD token's live price!

