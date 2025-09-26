Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.629173 24H High $ 0.662466 All Time High $ 2.16 Lowest Price $ 0.36464 Price Change (1H) -0.11% Price Change (1D) +1.00% Price Change (7D) -0.78%

Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) real-time price is $0.643045. Over the past 24 hours, AUDD traded between a low of $ 0.629173 and a high of $ 0.662466, showing active market volatility. AUDD's all-time high price is $ 2.16, while its all-time low price is $ 0.36464.

In terms of short-term performance, AUDD has changed by -0.11% over the past hour, +1.00% over 24 hours, and -0.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 163.92K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 163.92K Circulation Supply 254.45K Total Supply 254,451.297108

The current Market Cap of Australian Digital Dollar is $ 163.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AUDD is 254.45K, with a total supply of 254451.297108. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 163.92K.