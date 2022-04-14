Avaxtars (AVXT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Avaxtars (AVXT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Avaxtars (AVXT) Information AVXT Token is a crypto-asset that was generated on Avalanche Blockchain Platform using ERC-20 Token standard. The AVXT token is a utility token generated by farming NFTs, used to accelerate NFT farming, trading Boxes, items and newly generated Gen2 NFTs. Official Website: https://avaxtars.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.avaxtars.com/ Buy AVXT Now!

Market Cap: $ 16.82K
Total Supply: $ 400.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 390.72M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.22K
All-Time High: $ 52.5
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Avaxtars (AVXT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Avaxtars (AVXT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVXT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVXT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVXT's tokenomics, explore AVXT token's live price!

