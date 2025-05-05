Avaxtars Price (AVXT)
The live price of Avaxtars (AVXT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.29K USD. AVXT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Avaxtars Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Avaxtars price change within the day is -3.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 386.34M USD
During today, the price change of Avaxtars to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Avaxtars to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Avaxtars to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Avaxtars to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Avaxtars: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.75%
-3.37%
-9.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AVXT Token is a crypto-asset that was generated on Avalanche Blockchain Platform using ERC-20 Token standard. The AVXT token is a utility token generated by farming NFTs, used to accelerate NFT farming, trading Boxes, items and newly generated Gen2 NFTs.
