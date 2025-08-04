Avocado DAO Price (AVG)
Avocado DAO (AVG) is currently trading at 0.00507953 USD with a market cap of $ 737.97K USD. AVG to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Avocado DAO to USD was $ +0.00010405.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Avocado DAO to USD was $ +0.0000405895.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Avocado DAO to USD was $ -0.0013096775.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Avocado DAO to USD was $ -0.001029711866261164.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010405
|+2.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000405895
|+0.80%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013096775
|-25.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001029711866261164
|-16.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of Avocado DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.99%
+2.09%
-17.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AVG to VND
₫133.66783195
|1 AVG to AUD
A$0.0078224762
|1 AVG to GBP
￡0.0038096475
|1 AVG to EUR
€0.0043683958
|1 AVG to USD
$0.00507953
|1 AVG to MYR
RM0.0214864119
|1 AVG to TRY
₺0.2066352804
|1 AVG to JPY
¥0.74669091
|1 AVG to ARS
ARS$6.8642228655
|1 AVG to RUB
₽0.403822635
|1 AVG to INR
₹0.4427318348
|1 AVG to IDR
Rp83.2709702832
|1 AVG to KRW
₩7.0255995336
|1 AVG to PHP
₱0.2922761562
|1 AVG to EGP
￡E.0.2433602823
|1 AVG to BRL
R$0.0281405962
|1 AVG to CAD
C$0.0069589561
|1 AVG to BDT
৳0.6132008616
|1 AVG to NGN
₦7.6845669605
|1 AVG to UAH
₴0.2096322031
|1 AVG to VES
Bs0.62478219
|1 AVG to CLP
$4.9271441
|1 AVG to PKR
Rs1.4232335107
|1 AVG to KZT
₸2.722120127
|1 AVG to THB
฿0.1648815438
|1 AVG to TWD
NT$0.1516239705
|1 AVG to AED
د.إ0.0186418751
|1 AVG to CHF
Fr0.004063624
|1 AVG to HKD
HK$0.0398743105
|1 AVG to MAD
.د.م0.0459189512
|1 AVG to MXN
$0.0956475499
|1 AVG to PLN
zł0.0186926704
|1 AVG to RON
лв0.0222483414
|1 AVG to SEK
kr0.0490174645
|1 AVG to BGN
лв0.0085336104
|1 AVG to HUF
Ft1.7461392328
|1 AVG to CZK
Kč0.1077368313
|1 AVG to KWD
د.ك0.00153909759
|1 AVG to ILS
₪0.0173211973