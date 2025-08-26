Awoke Price (AWOKE)
+2.20%
+10.99%
--
--
Awoke (AWOKE) real-time price is $6.16. Over the past 24 hours, AWOKE traded between a low of $ 5.15 and a high of $ 6.33, showing active market volatility. AWOKE's all-time high price is $ 6.33, while its all-time low price is $ 5.01.
In terms of short-term performance, AWOKE has changed by +2.20% over the past hour, +10.99% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Awoke is $ 6.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AWOKE is 1000.00K, with a total supply of 999999.999989. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.20M.
During today, the price change of Awoke to USD was $ +0.609753.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Awoke to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Awoke to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Awoke to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.609753
|+10.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters Welcome to the frontlines of the culture war. The AWOKE MOVEMENT isn’t just a passing trend; it’s a battle cry for every BASED individual fed up with the woke mind virus infecting society. Born from a shared vision to uphold truth, freedom, and tradition, Awoke empowers a community of chads and legends fighting back against the postmodern decay of values. Here, we celebrate the audacity to be original, the courage to stay true, and the wisdom to reject indoctrination. Together, we dismantle the woke agenda with unapologetic memes, piercing satire, and revolutionary tools. Our mission? To awaken the world, one step at a time. Stay based, frens.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-25 09:45:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, market-wide liquidations reached $628 million, with over 130,000 traders liquidated
|08-25 05:44:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin "Wick" Temporarily Drops Below $112,000
|08-24 19:48:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 58.23%, Hitting a New Low Since January This Year
|08-24 03:20:00
|Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap returns above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 3.8%
|08-24 02:09:00
|Industry Updates
Trending altcoins show mixed performance, OKB drops 2.31% in the past hour, while BIO rises 13.68% in the past hour
|08-24 02:00:00
|Expert Insights
Powell: Shift in Risk Balance May Require Policy Adjustment
