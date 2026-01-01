AxCNH Price Today

The live AxCNH (AXCNH) price today is $ 0.143441, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current AXCNH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.143441 per AXCNH.

AxCNH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,182,298, with a circulating supply of 36.13M AXCNH. During the last 24 hours, AXCNH traded between $ 0.14323 (low) and $ 0.143675 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.145442, while the all-time low was $ 0.132474.

In short-term performance, AXCNH moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AxCNH (AXCNH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.18M$ 5.18M $ 5.18M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.18M$ 5.18M $ 5.18M Circulation Supply 36.13M 36.13M 36.13M Total Supply 36,128,445.4 36,128,445.4 36,128,445.4

