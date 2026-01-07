AnchorX is an Asian stablecoin issuer, and the first recipient of a stablecoin license from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) in Kazakhstan, the leading financial hub in Central Asia and Eastern Europe. The flagship product of AnchorX is AxCNH, the world's first licensed CNH-pegged stablecoin. Each unit of AxCNH is fully backed by equivalent reserves of CNH, held in segregated custody accounts at regulated financial institutions, and always redeemable 1:1 for CNH fiat currency with dependable transparency. AnchorX is also working closely with other regulators to ensure that AxCNH tightly aligns with the proposed stablecoin standards.

AxCNH is aiming to facilitate seamless cross-border payments and settlements for offshore Chinese enterprises and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries. As trade between China and BRI countries continues to expand, AnchorX positions AxCNH as an important infrastructure tool to enhance trade efficiency, reduce exchange rate volatility, and lower transaction costs for enterprises operating across BRI economies.