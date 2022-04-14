Which blockchain network does Azuma Coin run on?

Azuma Coin operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of AZUM?

The token is priced at ₹0.0206438752287251364000, marking a price movement of 8.48% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Azuma Coin belong to?

Azuma Coin falls under the Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare AZUM with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Azuma Coin?

Its market capitalization is ₹2866450.92372210708000, placing the asset at rank #8931. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of AZUM is currently circulating?

There are 138845739.00108376 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Azuma Coin today?

Over the past day, AZUM generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Azuma Coin fluctuated between ₹0.0190287834186324432000 and ₹0.0206465715422645232000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.