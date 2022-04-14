B33 (B33) Information

B33 is a 3,333 free-mint NFT collection on Solana, powered by a utility token from bonk.fun 3.33% royalties → 40% into token buybacks 40% of LP fees → token buybacks Upcoming trading bot with rev share → more token buybacks The result? Relentless consolidation and growth, fueled by the community, for the community. B33 isn’t just art, it’s a movement. You've been rugged, we get it. We've all been there, that sick feeling when you see a project you believed in disappear, taking your trust and your SOL with it. This isn't another empty promise. This is a story about B, the protector we all wish we had.